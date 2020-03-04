Big Interview
Legg Mason's Barry: We are going to see more change over the next five years than we saw in the previous 15
Head of UK sales on regulatory and tech changes
BNY Mellon's McCarthy: Selling 'the asset classes of tomorrow'
Eyeing new products for the UK market
7IM's Urquhart Stewart: If executed properly, regulation could be the best advert the asset management industry has ever had
Regulation an 'excuse' not to do something
PIMCO's Dawson and Blute: We see asset management M&A as a chance to bring talent to PIMCO
M&A increasing industry trend
Mark Mobius: Generally speaking, people are still severely underweight emerging markets and there is a long way to go
Investing in the region over four decades
BlackRock head of UK retail sales Roberts: Why innovation has never been so important
Taking a long-term view
Investec's Aird: Explaining the post-Brexit world is an impossible job - the right approach is to admit 'we don't know'
How multi-asset is challenging the absolute return space
Fidelity's Clougherty: Why tough regulation is a balancing act but regulator must support active management
Group records best ever Q2
Henderson's Wagstaff: 'Acquisitions are in our DNA and we will almost certainly buy something else in next five years'
Big Interview with global head of distribution
Miton's Bridge: Our strategy hasn't changed, apart from added factor of replacing George and Georgina
Managing key man risk and post-RDR landscape
M&G's Woolnough on risk-reward, being an all-rounder and fund manager pay
Manager of £15.5bn bond fund
Winton Capital's Harding: How we use mathematics to bring order to financial markets
Talks to Investment Week editorial director Lawrence Gosling
Angus Tulloch: 'You could hardly have got the timing better being in Asia for the past 25 years'
Manager shares his investment lessons from last 30 years
Train: The key lessons I have learned from Warren Buffett
Coping with investment challenges
Canada Life's Maret: How we are negotiating challenges as retail market turned 'on its head'
Expanding product range
Pyrford CEO: We are not known by retail market as we lacked a 'star' manager
Expansion into the UK
Richard Pease reveals grand plan for new venture Crux
Richard Pease lifts the lid on Crux AM
LGIM distribution head: There is more to us than just index funds
‘There is more to LGIM than just index funds’
Euan Munro: We have to convince investors to look past Schroders and M&G
‘We want investors to look past Schroders and M&G’
Hermes CEO: Super low interest rates are distorting industry values
Super low interest rates distort industry values
Why partnerships are key to GSAM's ambitions
Why partnerships are key to GSAM’s ambitions
Fidelity's Clougherty: We will be a force to be reckoned with in the passive fund space
Fidelity's move into passive funds
Investec's Aird: Super clean round two is on its way
‘OCF is not the final step’