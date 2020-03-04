hedge funds
Bank of England briefings hacked by hedge funds
Misuse of audio feed
UK equity managers back St James's Place as hedge funds up short positions
Firm gets backing amid fee structure criticism
Short sellers boost HL and SJP positions in Woodford fallout - reports
Among the most shorted stocks in the FTSE 100
'Big Short' Steve Eisman: Why every sector has its own 'mafia'
Manager on the forces behind the scenes that determine markets
Franklin Templeton launches range of five liquid hedge fund strategies
In partnership with alternatives boutique K2 Advisors
Revealed: The final nominees for this year's Investment Company of the Year Awards
Ceremony takes place on Wednesday 20 November
'Big Short' Burry eyes small caps amid passive 'bubble' - reports
Small-cap stocks left neglected
Investors pull $12.2bn from hedge funds in June
BarclayHedge data
Deutsche staff and prime brokerage unit to transfer to BNP Paribas - reports
Formal agreement set to be announced soon
Hedge fund execs support Boris Johnson as next PM - reports
Result of Tory leadership bid comes 23 July
Hedge fund outflows near $15bn in Q1 amid 'clear dissatisfaction'
Follows 2018 losses
Update: Bosses of struggling City Financial borrowed £4m from business - reports
Firm filed intention to appoint administrator
The post-crisis alternatives boom: Investors warned to 'approach with caution'
To buy or not to buy?
Hedge funds up short positions in Jupiter - reports
Follows outflows
'Hype' indicators point to equity recovery in Q1
Uptick in investor sentiment
Odey AM partner Montagu departs to run sandwich business
After 16-year tenure
Alternatives: Which assets should investors favour in 2019?
Demand for asset class will likely increase
The Big Question: What are the best diversifiers for investors today? Part II
Managers reveal their choices for the market
The Big Question: What are the best diversifiers for investors today?
Given increased volatility in markets, industry leaders and commentators discuss which portfolio diversifiers are attractive at the moment and how they are using them
Alternatives market to grow by $2.5trn in next three years
Around half from private equity
Investing in alternatives: A closer look at the hedge funds industry
Hedge fund closures have outpaced launches over three years
Hermes expands fixed income team with double hire
Stephan Michel and Andrew Lennox join £33bn asset manager
Jefferies' Hose: Alternatives are the future of the investment trust sector
Where the growth is
EM strategies top hedge fund performance tables in 2017
eVestment data