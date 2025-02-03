Saba lambasts investment trust 'UK boys club' ahead of crunch voting week

Boaz Weinstein, CEO and founder of US activist hedge fund Saba Capital, has slammed the ‘UK boys club’ investment trust world for its perpetuation of trading discounts and underperformance.
In a letter sent by Weinstein late last week in response to a series of questions posed to Saba by the chair of Edinburgh Worldwide investment trust (EWI), Jonathan Simpson-Dent, the Saba CEO took aim at the wider sector for its lack of dynamism and representation. He said "during the course of our campaign, phenomenal director candidates have reached out to Saba because they share our frustration with the ‘UK boys club' that has perpetuated underperformance and significant trading discounts". Baillie Gifford's Edinburgh Worldwide questions Saba over liquidity and private markets capa...
