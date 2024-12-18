Saba slammed for 'obvious flaw' in strategy to oust boards of seven investment trusts

Activist New York-based hedge fund Saba has requisitioned general meetings of shareholders at seven UK investment trusts to reconstitute their respective boards of directors. The Baillie Gifford US Growth trust, Edinburgh Worldwide and Keystone Positive Change, are in the firing line as well as a pair of Janus Henderson trusts, the Henderson Opportunities trust and European Smaller Companies trust. Outlook 2025: What next for investment trusts according to the AIC, Winterflood and Temple Bar The remaining two portfolios being targeted are CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income and...