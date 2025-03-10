Wealth managers ditch investment trusts as retail investors buy in droves

Since 2022, the share of investment companies owned by wealth managers has fallen from 27% to 24%, with the decline particularly sharp in alternative investment companies, where it has seen a decline from 24% to 17%, according to a report from the Association of Investment Companies. CEO of the AIC Richard Stone blamed the "consolidation in the wealth management industry, along with a cost disclosure regime that has inflated the apparent costs of investment companies" for making investment trusts less appealing to wealth managers. "The cost disclosure issues have been particularly ac...