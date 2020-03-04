Deutsche Bank
ValuAnalysis launches fund for 'under-appreciated' stocks
Founders commit $10m seed capital
Deutsche Bank Wealth Management hires global head of wealth
Gregor Hirt was previously at Vontobel
Brooks Macdonald co-founder to step down after 28 years
Jon Gumpel leaving in March 2020
Close Brothers AM appoints new head of business development
Joins from Deutsche Bank
Is the market immune to macro shocks?
Prudence required to navigate choppy waters
Back to school or back to old tricks?
The headlines that will dominate the next quarter
Deutsche staff and prime brokerage unit to transfer to BNP Paribas - reports
Formal agreement set to be announced soon
Deutsche Bank plans €50bn 'bad bank' as part of restructure - reports
Focus on private wealth management
Asset management M&A picks up as boutiques set to feel the pinch
Flurry of tie-ups expected in coming months
UBS and Deutsche Bank in 'serious' talks over asset management merger - reports
Would create €1.4bn giant
Update: FCA fines Standard Chartered £102m for money laundering failings
'Large number' of investigations in pipeline
DWS replaces CEO Moreau with company veteran Woehrmann
Moreau joined in 2016
Deutsche Bank to cut thousands of jobs with key targets in the UK
Part of global restructure
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
Update: Deutsche Bank values asset management unit at €7.2bn ahead of IPO
Employs around 3,800 staff
Deutsche Bank and Man Group team up for alternative UCITS fund launch
Employs AHL Equity Alpha strategy
Banks' Brexit relocation costs could spiral to $500m each
Moving to Frankfurt
Global wealth management profits under pressure despite AUM growth
Operating income up just 0.04% in 2016
Meet the Investment Influencers: Tom Slocock of Deutsche Bank
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Deutsche Bank Wealth Management's Tom Slocock.
Deutsche Bank hit with $630m fine by UK and US regulators for anti-money laundering failings
US regulator fined the bank $425m
Launches, record flows & an SEC probe: A closer look at the ETF industry in Q4
From fund launches to record flows
US Department of Justice sues Barclays over alleged 2008 MBS fraud
Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse reach settlement deals