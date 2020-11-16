IW Long Reads: Are carbon offsets the answer to the climate change crisis?

If there is one issue that transcends all the different areas of modern journalism, then climate change is it.

It affects many parts of our lives, from our diets to the way we heat our homes to our choice of holiday destinations, and of course it is becoming a key consideration for investors too.

According to an independent study, commissioned by Clim8 Invest, climate change is the number one concern for 61% of UK consumers.

One tangible way to measure the positive contributions of investment portfolios on the climate is via reductions in carbon emissions and this is something more and more providers are reporting today, while a growing number of investment products are aligning themselves with the Paris Agreement goals.

Reducing carbon emissions is also a key goal of the EU green recovery plan, which has pledged to devote nearly €550bn to green projects over the next seven years.

However, the European Commission has estimated that achieving the current 2030 climate and energy targets will require €260bn of additional annual investment, equal to about 1.5% of 2018 GDP.

Commenting on the challenge ahead, the European Commission said: "This flow of investment will need to be sustained over time. The magnitude of the investment challenge requires mobilising both the public and private sector."

Globally, the challenge is even greater of course, since Europe is in fact a leader when it comes to tackling climate change.

Worldwide, the OECD estimates that $6.9trn a year is required up to 2030 to meet climate and development objectives.

Taking action

To facilitate the transition, the private sector is already beginning to take action, with some of the largest firms leading the way.

For example, Microsoft recently announced an initiative to become carbon negative by 2030, while by 2050 it intends to remove from the environment all the carbon it has emitted either directly or by electrical consumption since it was founded in 1975.

In a blog outlining the firm's plans, president Brad Smith wrote: "We will fund this in part by expanding our internal carbon fee, in place since 2012 and increased last year, to start charging not only our direct emissions, but those from our supply and value chains.

"We are also launching an initiative to use Microsoft technology to help our suppliers and customers around the world reduce their own carbon footprints and a new $1bn climate innovation fund to accelerate the global development of carbon reduction, capture, and removal technologies.

"Beginning next year, we will also make carbon reduction an explicit aspect of our procurement processes for our supply chain. Our progress on all of these fronts will be published in a new annual Environmental Sustainability Report."

Meanwhile, some of the largest asset managers are also leading the way to a low-carbon future. An increasing number of them are taking the step to offset the carbon emissions of their business activities.

Standard Life Aberdeen is one such business. Sandy MacDonald, head of sustainability at SLA, said: "As you would expect our first step is to reduce our emissions as much as we can - and we have long-term targets in place to do this - and then we offset what remains.

"In partnership with ClimateCare, we are supporting an amazing accredited offsetting project based in the Gola rainforest of Sierra Leone over the next three years."

The offerings available to both consumers and business clients to do so are also increasing; Ecologi is a business that launched last year to allow individuals and businesses to fund climate projects, while impact investing app Tickr has just launched a new climate offsetting subscription for its customers.