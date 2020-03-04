Aberdeen Standard Investments
Aberdeen AM and Standard Life combined
Edinburgh-based Aberdeen Standard Investments is a global asset manager specialising in equities, fixed income, property and alternatives. It offers a range of investment capabilities on behalf of clients in 80 countries, employing more than 1,000 investment professionals with 50 offices and investment centres in 24 locations. Aberdeen Standard Investments was created by the merger of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life on 14 August 2017. As of 31 December 2018, the company claims to have €648.5bn in invested assets. It recently made its first foray into the smart beta world with the introduction of proprietary SMARTER Beta multifactor equity indices.
