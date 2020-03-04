Cazenove Capital

Schroders wealth manager

Cazenove Capital, part of the Schroders Group, provides wealth management services to private clients, family offices, trusts, companies and pension plans.

As well as discretionary and advisory investment services, it also offers wealth planning, cash management and banking services, alongside discretionary fund management to external advisers and their clients.

Cazenove is a leading UK charity fund manager. It has 13 offices across the UK, Europe and the Far East.