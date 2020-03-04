Cazenove Capital
Schroders wealth manager
Cazenove Capital, part of the Schroders Group, provides wealth management services to private clients, family offices, trusts, companies and pension plans.
As well as discretionary and advisory investment services, it also offers wealth planning, cash management and banking services, alongside discretionary fund management to external advisers and their clients.
Cazenove is a leading UK charity fund manager. It has 13 offices across the UK, Europe and the Far East.
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2019
Celebrating the achievements of women in in the industry
Cazenove Capital launches five sustainable model portfolios
Latest offering to be added to model portfolio service
Revealed: The finalists for the 2019 Women in Investment Awards
Over 1,300 nominations received
Cazenove's Mui: The trade nightmare before Christmas
Trump's tariff threats could backfire on US citizens
Revealed: Winners of the Women in Investment Awards 2018
Ceremony in London last night
What does a weak housing market say about US economy?
Household debt has fallen
Has the strong US dollar reached a turning point?
Explaining the strength of the dollar
What could be impact of global trade wars on China?
President Donald Trump's trade policies could backfire and instead spur China's drive toward technological self-sufficiency, writes Cazenove Capital's Janet Mui.
Eurozone growth levels under pressure as leading trade indicators start to weaken
Comment by Janet Mui
Cazenove hires manager of investment research from Stonehage Fleming
Spent ten years at Stonehage Fleming
Still further to go: Long road back to monetary normality
Central bank concerns
Revealed: The nominees for the 2018 Women in Investment Awards
Ahead of ceremony in November
Which firm is advisers' favourite DFM?
Annual Defaqto survey
America First - or finishing last? US set to lose more from rising trade tensions
Trump's gamble could backfire
A 'Goldilocks' labour market suggests further legs in the business cycle
Favourable macro backdrop
Economist view: Three takeaways from latest Purchasing Managers' Indices
The Chinese Year of the Fire Rooster lived up to its fiery characteristics, with 2017 concluding as a year of renewal and enthusiasm for the global economy, writes Cazenove Capital economist Janet Mui.
Cazenove's Jeffrey: Encouraging signs for the UK?
Improving UK growth
Cazenove's Jeffrey: Underneath the bonnet of Brexit Britain
There are many barometers of health for the world economy. However, none is more important than trade, writes Richard Jeffrey, chief economist at Cazenove Capital.
Cazenove's Jeffrey: Curves and shapes
While angst over the longer-term implications of Brexit is still rising, there has also been hope the depreciation in the pound would have a more immediate beneficial impact on trade flows, writes Richard Jeffrey, chief economist at Cazenove Capital....
Jeffrey: Is ONS data reflecting 'true' economic activity?
Could statisticians be wrong again?
Cazenove Capital appoints Mary-Anne Daly as chief executive
Succeeds Andrew Ross