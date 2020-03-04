Europe

The sweet spot for high-yield credit
The sweet spot for high-yield credit

It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Identifying 'Europe's few global champions'
Identifying 'Europe's few global champions'

Despite investor expectations to the contrary, 2019 proved to be a remarkable year for equity investors, with MSCI World's 28% annual return being the second highest in 30 years.