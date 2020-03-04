Europe
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
Wells Fargo AM hires five in continued European expansion
Three hires in London
The funds hit by the coronavirus sell-off
UK, US and energy funds suffer
Fidante Partners appoints London-based head of distribution
David Cubbin will help to grow European product set
Research reveals 'boutique premium' within European asset management
'Important part of the industry'
Brexit Blog: Boris Johnson threatens to walk from EU negotiations
The latest on the UK's life outside the EU
Jupiter launches European small-cap fund for Heslop
'Exciting sector'
IW's 25th anniversary: How have key sectors grown in the past 25 years?
A whistle-stop review of the main industry events
European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
Cycle? What cycle? Reviewing the Fidelity Analyst Survey 2020
Results show 'mixed picture'
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with Jupiter European fund manager Mark Nichols
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
The sweet spot for high-yield credit
It is shaping up to be an eventful year for investors with January alone presenting two unforeseen events – an escalation in US-Iran tensions and fears about the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
AXA IM assets hit £670bn amid strong 2019 inflows
Net inflows of £10.9bn
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Navigating the 'riskiest portion' of the US high yield market
Low probability of US 2020 recession
Pictet's Diana: Holdings must be more than 'good citizens'
Companies must make good on ESG promises, manager argues
Average monthly European ETF inflows near €10bn
Net inflows of €12.1bn in January
Identifying 'Europe's few global champions'
Despite investor expectations to the contrary, 2019 proved to be a remarkable year for equity investors, with MSCI World's 28% annual return being the second highest in 30 years.
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Investments to fall for this Valentine's Day
Tenpin, emerging markets and Alphabet
Growing appetite for ETFs: The trends to look out for in 2020
Fixed income and ESG strategies
Europe still offers fertile ground for investors
After some volatility during the summer, Q4 2019 added to the rising tide experienced by European equity markets since the dip in late 2018.
Jupiter's De Blonay: Europe's untapped payments potential
Three reasons why payments 'status quo' will not last
Neuberger Berman's top Q1 currency calls
Underweight GBP and EUR