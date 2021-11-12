Green finance

Green finance: At a glance

ESG

Green finance: At a glance

A comprehensive guide to green finance policies past and present

clock 12 November 2021 • 6 min read
'Fundamentally flawed': Campaigners slam financial sector net zero alliances ahead of COP26 finance day

ESG

'Fundamentally flawed': Campaigners slam financial sector net zero alliances ahead of COP26 finance day

Reclaim Finance publishes scathing assessment of various financial sector alliances – including UN-backed Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance - arguing groups are failing to act fast enough to curb investment in fossil fuels

clock 02 November 2021 • 6 min read
UK raises £6bn for green projects in second green gilt

ESG

UK raises £6bn for green projects in second green gilt

Treasury claims issuance puts UK in top three national issuers of green bonds worldwide, with £16bn raised so far

clock 22 October 2021 • 2 min read
'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance

ESG

'Critical': Mark Carney launches Net Zero Financial Services Providers Alliance

Eighteen organisations spanning breadth of financial service industry form financial sector’s newest climate-focused coalition

clock 22 September 2021 • 4 min read
Pushing forward for a cleaner planet: Communities that work together have the most resilience

ESG

Pushing forward for a cleaner planet: Communities that work together have the most resilience

Global co-operation key to achieving net zero aims

clock 12 May 2021 • 4 min read
AllianceBernstein becomes founding member of new programme at Columbia Climate School

ESG

AllianceBernstein becomes founding member of new programme at Columbia Climate School

Partnership began in 2019

clock 28 April 2021 • 2 min read
UKSIF urges Downing Street to be a world leader on global ESG standards

ESG

UKSIF urges Downing Street to be a world leader on global ESG standards

'Ambitious' green investment plans unveiled

clock 28 April 2021 • 2 min read
$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

ESG

$500bn in 2021: What the green bond surge means for investors

Products prove popular across sectors

clock 15 April 2021 • 4 min read
IA issues UK Government with green gilt wish list

ESG

IA issues UK Government with green gilt wish list

First issuance expected this year

clock 26 March 2021 •
Jupiter commits to net zero across £55.7bn investment range by 2050

ESG

Jupiter commits to net zero across £55.7bn investment range by 2050

Asset manager joins Good Work Coalition

clock 23 February 2021 •
Trustpilot