Newscape winds up two funds
Boutique investment house Newscape Capital Group has closed its poorly-performing Dynamic Rates & Currency fund less than two years after bringing it to market, and has also shut its Absolute Bond fund, Investment Week understands.

OECD slashes UK growth forecast
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has made a sharp cut to its forecast for UK growth in its latest interim economic assessment.