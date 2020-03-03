OECD
OECD: 'Governments must act now' on 'severe' coronavirus impact
Growth to fall to 1.5%
The price of progress: Will a digital services tax improve socio-political discourse?
Pushing for transparency in the age of fake news
Oil price rise reaction: 'Likely to remain volatile'
Uncertainty around restoration of Saudi production levels
A balancing act: What is globalisation's effect on inflation?
Globalisation has come a long way fast, and many of the factors driving local inflation are now global in nature. But where will they go from here?
OECD urges EU to avoid 'erecting new barriers' in Brexit negotiations
The 'strength' of London cannot be 'relocated' elsewhere
OECD predicts Brexit impact will be less than expected on UK growth
But 'unpredictablility of Brexit' remains a major downside risk
Financial system 'worse than 2007', warns OECD
Forecasting major downturn
Neptune's Taylor: If Abenomics fails, Japan will go bankrupt
What if Abenomics fails?
OECD warns global economic outlook has darkened
The global economic outlook has darkened in recent months, with a slow recovery in the eurozone holding back many other economies, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has said.
Gold standard: Is the precious metal still a safe haven?
Investors have questioned the ‘safe haven' status of gold as the US dollar shows signs of ending its long-term decline.
Woodford: UK interest rates could remain at historic low until 2017
Neil Woodford has told Investment Week a "fragile" UK economic recovery could yet mean base rates stay at a record low for the next three years.
Newscape winds up two funds
Boutique investment house Newscape Capital Group has closed its poorly-performing Dynamic Rates & Currency fund less than two years after bringing it to market, and has also shut its Absolute Bond fund, Investment Week understands.
Creating the green bond principles
Infrastructure's ethical turn
What challenges await new BoE governor?
Where are Russians spending their growing income?
Fidelity's Greetham: Prepare for further equity outperformance
We are increasingly hopeful of a pick up in global growth in 2013. Developments in the US should mean the next upswing will be more sustainable. The Fed has committed to maintaining loose monetary policy long into the upturn, even if this causes inflation...
OECD slashes UK growth forecast
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has made a sharp cut to its forecast for UK growth in its latest interim economic assessment.
OECD tells ECB: Launch 'unlimited' bond buying
The European Central Bank(ECB) should launch an "unlimited" bond buying programme to help stem the eurozone debt crisis, according to the secretary-general of the OECD.
How domestic pension schemes are boosting EM appeal
Guinness tips 300% rise in US natural gas price by 2017
Renowned energy investor Tim Guinness has forecast the price of US natural gas could increase by 300% in the next five years as supply is choked off and demand grows for gas ahead of coal.