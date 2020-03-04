eu
FCA eyes greater climate disclosures for listed firms
Follows work of TCFD
Brexit Blog: Boris Johnson threatens to walk from EU negotiations
The latest on the UK's life outside the EU
Multi-managers pile into UK equities at highest allocation since Brexit referendum
2019 General Election result also key factor
Rathbones' Stick on UK value opportunities
We are 11 years into one of the greatest stockmarket upswings in history, yet the joy has not been evenly spread.
Companies and sectors set to benefit in the post-Brexit market
Property and tech expected to boom
A tidal wave of liquidity: Navigating 'booming' markets
Equities, bonds, gold, even Bitcoin, along with a range of other assets, have chalked up big gains since the US Federal Reserve made a sharp policy U-turn by cutting interest rates in response to slowing economy last autumn
New year, old problems: The macro outlook for 2020
Heightened volatility here to stay
Reasons to be optimistic about UK housebuilders
Investors in the UK housebuilding sector have enjoyed exceptional returns since the Global Financial Crisis and 2019 was no different, with average total returns including dividends of 53%.
Why 'reasons for caution' on global growth are being overlooked
The myriad monetary policy easing measures observed across the globe allied with (admittedly, more modest) fiscal stimulus from countries such as China, Japan, France and the UK has led investors to believe that economic growth going forward is well underpinned,...
QE continues: Are European equities about to turn a corner?
Europe has been shunned by global investors in the past few years for a number of reasons: profitability of European companies has lagged that of global counterparts; poor public finances have threatened the common currency and populist pressures have...
NCI seeks to bolster UK's reputation in Asia Pacific with proposal for new fund structure
Fund brand would compete with UCITS and AIFs
FCA targets ACD 'conflict of interest' in letter to fund managers
Concerns surrounding risk management
Broadridge buys FundsLibrary from HL to create 'pan-European digital data platform'
Transaction will close in February
Impending rate cuts leave Bailey with little 'ammunition' to fight sluggish UK growth
Bond markets price in prospect of a 25bps rate cut
Central banks 'trying to treat an infection without antibiotics'
Why monetary policy has failed so far
General Election reaction: Market 'fanfare' may be short-lived
Brexit key issue on table
Tories win landslide majority in 'disappointing' election for Labour
Biggest victory since Margaret Thatcher
Equities Outlook 2020: UK stockmarket will become harder to ignore
But opportunity to be found outside of the traditional
UK equities tipped as top performer for 2020 in AIC fund manager poll
Low interest rates cause for optimism
Impax reports £1.4bn inflows amid 'unprecedented' environmental awareness
AUM shoots up to £15.1bn
Seeking out dependable income in uncertain times
Flight to quality must be nuanced
Black Friday: It is not just shoppers hunting for value
Fundamental versus relative value
Westminster's antics keep investors waiting for much-anticipated 'Brexit bounce'
Will they still trust the current official timeline to leave?
Can central banks keep fending off a global downturn?
The world’s economies are at different stages in the business cycle.