Premier Miton's Gervais Williams: 'Lemming-like' beta-buying to lead to 'investment nightmare'

It is almost certain that high-growth technology-focused stocks will experience a "2001-style" bubble burst in the near future as the market experiences a dramatic mean reversion away from high-beta stocks, according to Premier Miton's Gervais Williams, who said there are therefore "astonishing" opportunities available for UK equity investors looking to generate alpha.

Head of equities Williams, who co-manages the LF Miton UK Multi Cap Income and UK Smaller Companies funds, warned the "full blown mania" seen across markets over the past decade, and in particular year-to-date, is reminiscent of the 'Tulip Mania' seen in the 1600s, when the value of tulip bulbs relative to their asset price meant each sold for more than ten times the annual average salary, before collapsing.

"Boy, are we in for an interesting period," the manager told Investment Week. "The nightmare for almost all asset allocators has been the strong performance of indices, which has led to big weightings in high-beta stocks.

"A lot of funds have been successful holding these for the past ten years, and particularly this year so far. But if there is a change in pattern, and this could be happening quite soon, then nearly everyone will be on the wrong side of it.

"We will see a thundering herd in the same way the dot-com bubble burst and we are going to see extraordinary change."

Williams described the strong performance of mega-cap tech stocks over recent years as a "fear of missing out (FOMO)", which has been exacerbated by an increasing number of retail investors buying into stocks and trackers with large exposure to the market area.

However, he said Joe Biden's win in the 2020 US Presidential Election, combined with increasing potential for an economic recovery, will cause a huge shift in markets that many investors have now left themselves vulnerable to.

"This group-think mentality that just builds and builds really irritates me. It has now become so established that advisers think it will continue forever and so load their clients up with the wrong investments," Williams explained.

"As an industry, we have to do our best to future-proof clients' portfolios."

2019 was a difficult year for the fund manager, who saw his £66m LF Miton UK Smaller Companies fund finish the year as the single worst performer within the IA UK Smaller Companies sector, having lost 14% over the 12 months while its average peer gained 25.3%, according to data from FE fundinfo.

Williams said this was largely because of poor investor sentiment towards the UK due to political headwinds and in particular towards smaller companies, following the Neil Woodford scandal.

Year-to-date, however, both his smaller companies fund and the LF Miton UK Multi Cap Income vehicle are in first place in their respective sectors by significant margins, with the former outperforming its average peer by 51.1 percentage points with a total return of 46.3%.