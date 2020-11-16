Lombard Odier launches Natural Capital strategy in partnership with Circular Bioeconomy Alliance

The new fund will invest publicly-listed, small- to mid-sized companies in Asia, Europe and the US

Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM) has launched a new high conviction global equity strategy, inspired by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, which will invest in public companies that "leverage the regenerative power of nature" in the belief they will deliver strong growth to investors.

The Natural Capital strategy, which LOIM called the "first-of-its-kind", has been developed in partnership with the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance, of which Lombard Odier is a founding member and which is part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Managed by the LOIM sustainability thematic equity team, the fund is a high conviction portfolio of 40 to 50 companies, with a focus on the "hotbed of innovation" in publicly-listed, small- to mid-sized companies in the US, Europe and Asia.

LOIM said that the new strategy, a UCITS fund domiciled in Luxembourg, is focused on identifying companies that are already profitable and well positioned to take advantage of four growth opportunities: the circular bio-economy, resource efficiency, outcome-orientated consumption and zero waste.

Investors in the fund will be provided with a sustainability report to demonstrate the positive impact on nature that investment in these companies brings, as well as to report on stewardship progress across the portfolio.

Hubert Keller, managing partner of Lombard Odier Group and CEO of LOIM, said: "Today some of the most convincing returns opportunities lie in the transition to a more sustainable economic model, putting climate transition and nature centre stage."

Keller added: "By investing in companies that align their business models to the concept of harnessing or preserving nature, our Natural Capital strategy has identified an untapped investment opportunity - one that we believe will deliver strong returns for investors and help accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy."

HRH the Prince of Wales said that building a sustainable future is "the growth story of our time".

"If we are to drive global economic growth, it is imperative that we value and invest in our natural capital. This is why I am enormously encouraged to see that, under my Sustainable Markets Initiative, the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance is working hand-in-hand to support the Natural Capital Strategy developed by Lombard Odier," he said.

The fund has an annual management charge of 83bps.