Standard Life Aberdeen
Investors flee Standard Life Aberdeen property fund following M&G gating
Outflows topped £31m
Strongest year of progress for women in senior roles, but FTSE 350 falls behind
New report shows progress
Martin Gilbert to join Revolut as non-executive chairman
Takes up new role on 1 January
Martin Gilbert to retire from Standard Life Aberdeen in 2020
Will not seek re-election at May AGM
Keith Skeoch becomes deputy chair of IA board
Formica returns to board
Martin Gilbert to become chair of digital bank Revolut - reports
Martin Gilbert is set to take on the role of chairman at digital bank Revolut, as the company prepares for a new round of fundraising, according to reports.
Lloyds to pay SLA £140m in compensation over termination of £100bn mandate
SLA to continue managing one-third of assets
Is SLA share price rise justified?
Observations from Procensus
Shareholders lose faith in Natixis after H2O scandal
Data from Procensus poll
SLA appoints Noel Butwell as CEO of savings business
Reporting to Martin Gilbert
SLA bolsters distribution team with new hire
Will focus on platforms and investment specialisms
Standard Life Aberdeen UK head named group CEO at Royal London
Replacing outgoing Phil Loney
SLA to acquire Grant Thornton advice arm - reports
Sky News reports £30m price tag
FTSE 100 falls in the face of trade war escalation fears
US-China trade war
ASI joins calls against NSF's £1.3bn Provident Financial takeover bid - Reports
Not a 'good deal' for shareholders
Ex-BNY Mellon distribution head McCarthy joins SLA
Newly created role
BNY Mellon IM hires ex-ASI Michael Beveridge
Head of UK intermediary distribution
ShareAction targets fund groups over GPGs and diversity failings - Reports
Sector has 'a particularly poor record on the gender pay gap'
ASI launches range of multi-asset separately managed accounts
MyPortfolio range unveiled
SLA AGM sees 42% backlash against directors' pay
Incoming CFO salary main reason for vote result
Interest in M&A starts to wane in asset management space
But are joint ventures on the rise?
SLA tribunal triumph over Lloyds termination of £109bn mandate
Lloyds 'not entitled' to give notice