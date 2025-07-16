Jennison's Jay Saunders and Neil Brown: Real-world solutions needed as energy demand soars

Global electricity demand is surging due to digitalisation, electrification and urbanisation, making cleaner energy solutions more urgent. Reducing global carbon emissions remains an elusive goal.
While renewables are key, practical steps like cleaner traditional energy, energy-efficient innovations and infrastructure modernisation are crucial. Previously supported by low interest rates and public support, companies are now more cautious about energy investments due to political and policy uncertainty, as well as economic concerns like inflation and recession risks. Despite these challenges, decarbonisation remains a priority, driving corporate investment backed by strong cash flows. Companies that can innovate, to reduce the carbon intensity of everyday activities, can potenti...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes