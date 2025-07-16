Jennison's Jay Saunders and Neil Brown: Real-world solutions needed as energy demand soars

While renewables are key, practical steps like cleaner traditional energy, energy-efficient innovations and infrastructure modernisation are crucial. Previously supported by low interest rates and public support, companies are now more cautious about energy investments due to political and policy uncertainty, as well as economic concerns like inflation and recession risks. Despite these challenges, decarbonisation remains a priority, driving corporate investment backed by strong cash flows. Companies that can innovate, to reduce the carbon intensity of everyday activities, can potenti...