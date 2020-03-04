Sweden
Neuberger Berman's top Q1 currency calls
Underweight GBP and EUR
What's next now the bond rally 'has run out of steam'?
It has been hard to comprehend negative yields in Germany, let alone Greece.
Money losing investments - guaranteed!
Beginning of trade wars could trigger a strong headwind
Lazard launches high-quality Scandinavian bond fund
Run by Michael Weidner and Daniel Herdt
'Bad' Brexit is major risk for Europe
We meet management teams from companies across Europe and they continue to report a positive trading environment.
Justin Onuekwusi: Into our Multi-Asset World Cup knockout stages
'Round of 16’ and quarter-finals
Assessing the longer-term risks stemming from public sector indebtedness
Eurozone inflation eased back to a rate of just 1.1% in February. As in the US, there is some indication of a modest pick-up in wage growth, and this has in the past been closely associated with the rate of inflation in the service sector.
Negative interest rates: Sweden surprises with larger cut
Move to boost inflation
Property managers look to Sweden for European returns
The German market has been a stellar performer for property investors this year, but it is Sweden that could be the 2015 winner, managers suggest.
Are the Nordics still worth investing in?
NORTHERN EUROPE
What is ahead for fixed income investors this year?
FIXED INCOME
Baillie Gifford's Anderson backs Italy in £2bn trust
Baillie Gifford's James Anderson has bought into the Italian stock market for the first time in years, claiming Italy is in a better financial position than the UK.
Special Report: Is Spain an investment basket case?
SPECIAL REPORT
'Tobin tax' would cause radical remodelling of UK fund industry
The UK fund management industry faces complete transformation if the financial transaction tax - or Tobin tax - is implemented, commentators have warned.
Which are the safest government bond markets in Europe?
Yields on Swedish government bonds have dropped to their lowest ever levels relative to Germany today as investors flee traditional safe havens amid the eurozone panic.
Friday funny: Meet the basset hound who picks funds
Swedish business publication Affärsvärlden has kicked off its annual investment competition by asking Signe, a basset hound, to pick her favourite funds.
Are the Nordics a safe haven?
ARE THE NORDICS A SAFE HAVEN?
Aegon Strategic Bond cashes in on Swedish government debt
Strong outperformance due to limited demand leads Finlayson to cash in holdings
Intellectual approach gives vital visibility to Bolmstrand command
Newly appointed CEO Nils Bolmstrand tells Caroline Allen how he aims to sharpen and develop the role of Skandia Investment Group
Inflation and interest rates determinants of Europe's future phase
After a strong performance from most equity markets since the lows of March 2009, it is reasonable to expect a degree of consolidation in the short term.