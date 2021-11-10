Global ETPs attract over $1trn in first ten months of year

Total assets close to $10trn, ETFGI data shows

Global ETFs and ETPs edge closer to $10trn in total AUM
Global ETFs and ETPs have gathered over $1trn in net flows during the first ten months of the year, according to the latest data from ETFGI.

Following strong flows in October to the tune of $116.2bn, assets invested in the industry stood at $9.9trn as of the end of the month.

These record flows year-to-date are nearly double the $538.3bn gathered over the same period last year, ETFGI highlighted.

They were largely led by an influx of net new assets in the top 20 ETFs which collectively brought in $49.4bn in October. The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV US) gathered $9.5bn, the largest individual net inflow.

Inflation-linked ETPs see record inflows in October

Equity ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of $83.7bn during October, bringing net inflows for 2021 to $716.48bn, "much greater than the $193.8bn seen over the same period last year".

Fixed income ETFs/ETPs listed globally attracted net inflows of $20.6bn through the course of last month.

According to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and founder of ETFGI, strong corporate earnings saw the S&P 500 gain over 7% for the month. Year-to-date the index is up by over 24%.

She added that Canada and Sweden were the leaders of the month with gains of 7.5% and 7.2% respectively, while Japan suffered the biggest loss of 34%.

