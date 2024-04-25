Harcus Parker weighs legal action against Home REIT sister fund amid FCA probe

Harcus Parker is considering whether to pursue legal action against Home REIT’s sister fund Home Long Income, which has suffered similar losses to the listed vehicle and is also under investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority.
The open-ended Home Long Income (HLIF) fund, which was launched by Alviarum two years before Home REIT's flotation, also sought to deliver secure inflation-protected income and capital growth by investing in a portfolio of UK homeless shelters. As of the end of December 2023, the fund held around £200m in assets under management from pension funds and other institutional investors. According to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing by AlTi Global - the Nasdaq-listed company that absorbed the fund after its merger with Alvarium in January 2023 - HLIF's financial performanc...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes