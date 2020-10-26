Green bonds revived due to crucial Covid-19 recovery role

A revival in green bonds has pushed the number of issuers above 1,000 for the first time ever, suggesting companies and governments are paying more than just lip service to sustainable finance.

The fallout from the coronavirus pandemic caused a steep drop in money raised via green debt, with just $7bn issued in February as global fears about Covid-19 began to escalate.

But as lockdown measures persist across the globe, companies are clearly reimagining every facet of their business model - including how they fund themselves.

This can be seen in the recovery in green bond issuance this year, with $26bn raised in just the first half of September.

Importantly, $130bn of green bonds were issued between January and August this year. It took two months less to hit that amount in 2019, but given the scale of disruption to the global economy in 2020, it is an impressive statistic.

Increasing participation

Companies and governments are scrambling for cash to ensure they survive this ongoing crisis and its economic fallout.

With a heightened focus on the environment by investors, bond issuers have clearly decided that their prospects for raising finance could be improved if their debt supports the green economy.

The decision by Germany and Sweden to enter the market for the first time this year shows the maturation of the asset class, as does the statement by the European Commission that it is mulling a similar move for 30% of its €750bn coronavirus rescue package.

It's encouraging to see the likes of Germany not just following the crowd but innovating too, with it's blockbuster €6.5 billion green bond being this year's largest single offering.

The country launched a twin structure, which allows investors to convert the green bond into its traditional, non-green counterpart to improve liquidity for bondholders.

Companies are at it too

Impressive strides are being made by the corporate sector too.

Utility companies, which might previously have been excluded by ethical screens due to the sector's connection with fossil fuels, are accelerating their green bond issuance.

In the first half of 2020, one in four corporate issues came from the utilities sector, highlighting its attempts to transition to clean energy.

PIMCO launches climate bond UCITS

E.ON, the German power company that is the country's largest corporate green bond issuer, Portugal's EDP and Spain's Iberdrola have all issued green bonds.

The fixed income instrument works well for energy companies, as it allows each bond to target specific projects linked to the green economy, enabling investors to be confident about what their money is being used to fund.

This can be helpful, especially for companies that have previously endured environmental-related controversies.

Volkswagen, which found itself at the centre of an emissions scandal that started in late 2015, issued its first green bond in September.

The €2bn issuance is being used to fund the development of its electric vehicle business, something many investors - including ethical ones - might be willing to back in spite of the company's previous transgression.

Sustained momentum

Although some economic data is not as disastrous as it could be, the notion of a recovery still feels like a distant prospect.

This is especially the case as governments grapple with the decision about how much support to give struggling sectors of their economy, and for how long.

But with the genuinely unique opportunity that the coronavirus pandemic has presented the world with, namely to pause and truly consider its future path, the outlook for the sustainability and energy transition trends appears optimistic.

James Hay is investment analyst and Pietro Sette is research associate at MainStreet Partners