Greencoat UK Wind survives discontinuation vote despite shareholder dissent

Greencoat UK Wind survived a discontinuation vote at the trust’s annual general meeting on Wednesday (24 April), but faced some shareholder dissent as 11.3% of votes were cast in favour.
In a stock exchange notice, the board of the £4.7bn renewables trust said it would continue to consult with shareholders who voted in favour of the discontinuation to "better understand their views". According to Winterflood, the votes cast against continuation represent about 7.9% of the trust's total share capitalisation. All other resolutions, which include authorisations for share allotments, treasury sales, and market purchases of shares, were passed with strong shareholder support. Greencoat UK Wind co-manager Fumagalli to step down According to the Association of Inves...
