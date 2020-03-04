Industry Voice
Industry Voice - Expect the unexpected: Covid-19
Risk assets extended their recent sell-off as the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak spread further around the world, while investors flocked to haven assets and pushed Treasury yields to record lows. But amid the renewed volatility Fidelity Multi Asset Income Fund’s George Efstathopoulos explains where he’s finding some areas of unexpected outperformance
COVID-19: Repercussions could worsen before they improve
History teaches that epidemics tend to have short-term effects on economies and markets, but great uncertainty remains about the coronavirus.
Industry Voice: Flexible credit: staying true to our mandate
Flexible-credit funds have the ability to search for opportunities across the fixed-income universe. But with this freedom, how do they avoid style drift?
Industry Voice: Managing liquidity is core to every investment strategy
Whether in certain or uncertain times, well-managed funds containing potentially illiquid assets have a vital place in many investors’ portfolios
Industry Voice: Asia's one constant
‘Change is the only constant’ has become increasingly evident for Asia as the impact of the coronavirus is felt across global financial markets. Despite these headwinds to near-term growth, Fidelity Asia Fund portfolio manager Teera Chanpongsang highlights the continued structural shifts in the region and how discipline around these fundamental drivers can reward investors at such times of volatility.
Industry Voice: China beyond the headlines
Trade negotiations - and the subsequent signed agreement with the US - coupled with slowing headline growth have kept China firmly in the headlines over the opening month of 2020. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC’s Dale Nicholls reflects on the current...
Industry Voice: UK - The land that time forgot
Since the 2016 EU referendum, the UK equity market has felt like the land that time forgot. Greater clarity over Brexit and UK politics should not only spur an immediate stock market rally but also encourage a longer-lasting reappraisal of UK-listed companies.
Industry Voice: House View 2020
Aviva Investors' Head of Investment Strategy and Chief Economist provides a summary of their outlook for economies and markets
Industry Voice: Is helicopter money on its way?
There is a view that central banks do not have the tools to respond effectively to the next economic slowdown, is helicopter money the answer?
Industry Voice: Navigating markets in 2020
The good news for investors over the last year is that absolute returns have been positive, but the bad news is that valuations have been pushed up as fundamentals have moved in the opposite direction. The question now is: how does this divergence get resolved in 2020 given that central banks have delivered?
Industry Voice: Does US yield curve inversion equal recession?
Conventional wisdom suggests that US recessions usually follow an inverted yield curve. Given that the US yield curve has once again inverted, should we assume that a recession is on its way?
Industry Voice: Politics and investing in 2020 - a primer for investors
Backdrop – investing in volatile times
Industry Voice: Negative rates: More harm than good?
PIMCO believes that negative rates policy does not have much further room to run. In this article, we discuss the implications for investors.
Industry Voice: 2020 Investment Outlook
What to expect, how to prepare and create opportunities out of the inevitable challenges ahead.