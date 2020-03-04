Industry Voice

Industry Voice - Expect the unexpected: Covid-19
Industry Voice - Expect the unexpected: Covid-19

Risk assets extended their recent sell-off as the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak spread further around the world, while investors flocked to haven assets and pushed Treasury yields to record lows. But amid the renewed volatility Fidelity Multi Asset Income Fund’s George Efstathopoulos explains where he’s finding some areas of unexpected outperformance

Industry Voice: Asia's one constant
Industry Voice: Asia's one constant

‘Change is the only constant’ has become increasingly evident for Asia as the impact of the coronavirus is felt across global financial markets. Despite these headwinds to near-term growth, Fidelity Asia Fund portfolio manager Teera Chanpongsang highlights the continued structural shifts in the region and how discipline around these fundamental drivers can reward investors at such times of volatility.

  • Asia
Industry Voice: China beyond the headlines
Industry Voice: China beyond the headlines

Trade negotiations - and the subsequent signed agreement with the US - coupled with slowing headline growth have kept China firmly in the headlines over the opening month of 2020. Fidelity China Special Situations PLC’s Dale Nicholls reflects on the current...

Industry Voice: UK - The land that time forgot
Industry Voice: UK - The land that time forgot

Since the 2016 EU referendum, the UK equity market has felt like the land that time forgot. Greater clarity over Brexit and UK politics should not only spur an immediate stock market rally but also encourage a longer-lasting reappraisal of UK-listed companies.

  • UK
Industry Voice: Navigating markets in 2020
Industry Voice: Navigating markets in 2020

The good news for investors over the last year is that absolute returns have been positive, but the bad news is that valuations have been pushed up as fundamentals have moved in the opposite direction. The question now is: how does this divergence get resolved in 2020 given that central banks have delivered?