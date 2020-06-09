ESG Hub
Investor group issues guidance on tackling physical climate risks
Integrating risks into investment processes urged
Square Mile hires Refinitiv Lipper head of research
Former head of Lipper UK and Ireland research
ESG Blog: Majority of asset managers see 'substantial' increase in ESG demand
Round-up of ESG coverage
Ten factors that could change economies and markets forever
Biggest changes from the pandemic
UBP launches emerging markets impact fund and enhances governance
Governance structure formalised
Lyxor launches megatrend ETF suite
Five thematic funds
Beyond Tesla: Investing in electric car technology
Car revolution stretches beyond Elon Musk
What impact will the coronavirus have on ESG investing?
The coronavirus pandemic is a human tragedy, but could it accelerate the transition to a more sustainable economy?
Emerging market green bond issuance hit $52bn in 2019 - Amundi
China the largest bond issuer
Last chance to enter FMYA's Fund Management Initiative and Outstanding Achievement in ESG Awards
Deadline for entries 8 May
Is Vietnam ready to fill China's supply chain gaps?
A useful guide for companies on setting up camp here
AXA IM to donate 5% of impact funds' management fees to charities
€500,000 also to be donated to Access to Medicine Foundation
Ninety One's Cooper: The global companies paving the way for renewable energy
Covid-19 will impact the companies driving global decarbonisation in the short term, just as it is affecting all businesses.
Morgan Stanley IM launches Global Climate Impact fund
Part of the Impact Investing platform
Square Mile: Liontrust and RLAM lead the market in ESG comms
47% of financial advisers unaware of ESG obligations
Neuberger Berman expands 5G Connectivity range with UCITS fund
Focusing on key enablers of new mobile tech
Kames appoints new global equity managers following departures
Kames Global Equity, Global Sustainable Equity and Global Equity Market Neutral funds
The moral imperative for business in the face of Covid-19
The requirement for business to be a positive force in society is core to acting as a responsible investment manager and steward.
Quilter Investors hires responsible investment head
Eimear Toomey joins from Sustainalytics
Oil slump will not pull plug on electric vehicle sales
Macro events fuel energy debate
Sustainable investing: The strong get stronger
How ESG funds are weathering this storm
Martin Gilbert: The times they are a-changin'
What Bob Dylan can teach companies about social responsibility
BlackRock launches ESG total return bond fund
Exclusion and weighting basis
The birthday of European ETFs: From zero to a trillion dollar industry in 20 years
Two decades of growth
Rathbones' Harrison: ESG principles come to the fore during Covid-19 crisis
Earnings and profits will be impacted
Society to call time on 'tick-box' corporate responsibility in wake of coronavirus pandemic
Firms may adopt more 'authentic' version of social responsibility
HSBC Global Asset Management launches three sustainable multi-asset funds
Long-term capital growth