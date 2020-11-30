ASI Nordic direct real estate business to be acquired by DEAS Group

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has chosen Denmark-based DEAS Group as the preferred bidder to acquire its Nordic direct real estate business and said it intends to appoint DEAS Asset Management to manage its €1.7bn portfolio of Nordic assets.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, DEAS Group will be taking over management of a portfolio of 132 properties, including office, warehouse/logistics, retail and residential buildings, with a value of €2.3bn in assets under management.

ASI said that following the deal, it will continue to have exposure to the region across its pan-European and sector-specific real estate funds and that it intends to appoint DEAS Asset Management to manage its portfolio of Nordic assets, bringing total assets under the proposed deal managed by DEAS Asset Management to €4bn.

Neil Slater, global head of real estate at Aberdeen Standard Investment, said: "Our primary focus was to find a high quality asset manager that continues to provide a superior service for clients invested in Nordic direct real estate portfolios.

"Furthermore, as part of the intended transaction, we will enter into a domestic asset management arrangement with DEAS Asset Management enabling ASI to continue, as part of its international real estate strategy, to have an investment allocation to the Nordics."

DEAS Asset Management, which is an independent subsidiary within the DEAS group, will manage the new activities and consequently conduct asset management of a property portfolio totalling €8.2bn in AUM.

Entry into the proposed transaction is subject to ASI completing consultations with the relevant Swedish trade unions and procuring the relevant internal board approvals, with completion of the deal expected by the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter of 2021.

Slater added: "After an extensive due diligence process, DEAS Group was a clear choice from a client, cultural and real estate perspective."

The acquisition of the direct real estate business from ASI marks DEAS Group's expansion into the Nordic market.

Henrik Dahl Jeppesen, CEO of DEAS Group, said: "Our intention is to establish a pan-Nordic full-service provider within real estate that offers execution in all stages of the value chain for investors. We will build on local expertise and best practice throughout the Nordic region."