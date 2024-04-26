Shareholders back Smithson continuation as chair re-election faces opposition

The Smithson investment trust has survived its continuation vote, but not without some shareholder dissent and opposition to the re-election of chair Diana Dyer Bartlett and other board members.
Around 19.2% of votes were cast against Dyer Bartlett's re-election at an annual general meeting on Thursday (25 April), with 9.6% of votes were cast against the trust's continuation. According to Numis, the opposition against the chair's election and Smithson's continuation represented around 7.2% and 3.6% of share capital, respectively. Additionally, 10.2% of votes, or 3.8% of share capital, were cast against the re-appointment of Lord St John of Bletso, who is the chair of the audit committee. Smithson investment trust performs volte-face to offer continuation vote The oppo...
