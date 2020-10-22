Equity ETF flows continue to outweigh fixed income

The largest sector was World Equity funds with flows of €13.8bn

Equities ETFs enjoyed a bumper month in September, bringing in €10bn more than their fixed income counterparts, according to the latest Money Monitor from Lyxor ETF.

Equity funds and ETFs recorded €18.8bn of net new assets for the month, with €12.5bn into funds and €6.2bn into ETFs.

The largest sector was World Equity funds with flows of €13.8bn, followed by US Equity funds with €3.4bn and Emerging Market Equity funds with €1.6bn in net new assets.

However, Europe Equity funds and ETFs saw outflows of €2.8bn in net new assets in September.

The US, Japan and Sweden provided the greatest cumulative equity flows among developed countries in September, while China led the emerging market nations.

The UK was the worst performing developed country with outflows of over €17bn.

Fixed Income funds and ETFs saw combined flows of €6.7bn in net new assets, predominantly in broad or foreign currency funds.

Global Fixed Income funds and ETFs had the greatest share of assets, recording €2.2bn in net new funds.

Emerging Market fixed income funds and ETFs also recorded inflows with €1.7bn in net new assets.

Euro Fixed Income funds and ETFs recorded outflows of €1.2bn, while USD fixed income funds had outflows of €1.3bn.

The worst performing sector by far was Money Market fixed income funds, which saw outflows of €15.4bn, mainly from open-ended funds (€15.3bn).

September was another record month for ESG ETFs, with inflows of €3.9bn, beating June's €3.7bn total. ESG ETF flows now represent more than half of total cumulative ETF flows in 2020.

Commodities picked up slightly with inflows of €0.3bn, while Smart Beta ETFs inflows were mostly flat, recording a net asset increase of €0.0bn.