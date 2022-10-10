Germany overtakes UK as most shorted European market

Industrials most shorted sector

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Both the UK and Germany have consistently been in the top two countries with the greatest short exposures
Image:

Both the UK and Germany have consistently been in the top two countries with the greatest short exposures

Germany overtook the UK to become the most shorted country in Europe in September, despite heightened volatility in the UK.

Data compiled by SEI Novus covering €30bn in short positions from over 150 managers found that German short exposures stood at 25.5%, compared to the UK's 20.2% and number three Sweden's 11.4%. 

Both the UK and Germany have consistently been in the top two countries with the greatest short exposures since February of this year.

The data also found that industrials continue to be most shorted sector in Europe, making up 24.5% of total short activity, up from 23% in August.

Financial short interests also spiked in September to 11%, up from 7.1% in August.

SEI Novus found that Bridgewater has continued to sit as the manager with the greatest short positions in Europe, accounting for 19.3% of short positions, up from 16.3% in August.

The other top short managers also remained the same as in August, with Bridgwater followed by Marshall Wace at 16% and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company NA at 7.2%.

Meanwhile, the most shorted European stocks by size were revealed as ASML at 3.7%, C&C Group at 3.5%, SAP at 2.2%, Koninklijke Philips at 2.1% and Rentokil Initial at 2%.

SEI Novus noted that C&C, an Irish drinks company that owns brands such as Magners cider, has consistently been among the top five most shorted stocks since June 2022.

Michelle Silsbe, director at SEI Novus, said: "Turbulence in European markets has driven increasing short activity, as investors seek returns in an increasingly tough market and the economic outlook darkens.

"In September, the UK's political and economic troubles were overshadowed by increasing short interest in Germany, which faces a tough winter as the war in Ukraine and rising energy costs impact the industry.

"Short interest is also revealing pressure points in sectors adapting to possible headwinds, with the prospect of recession continuing to be felt in industrials, with funds increasing their positions in anticipation of weakening demand, and in financials, as some institutions struggle to tackle the impacts of rising inflation and rates."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Truss overrules chancellor on Treasury permanent secretary choice - reports

LSE to admit $3bn green bond from Saudi sovereign wealth fund

More on Global

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from September?
Global

The Big Picture: What were the biggest stories from September?

Recapping the top stories

Investment Week
clock 07 October 2022 • 1 min read
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF
Global

IMF director warns of 'fundamental shift' towards uncertainty in global economy

Global output loss of $4tn

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 October 2022 • 1 min read
David Malpass, World Bank Group president, was particularly concerned of the impact on emerging markets.
Global

World Bank warns rising rates threaten global recession

Financial crises loom in emerging markets

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 16 September 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

IMF warns funds holding illiquid assets risk undermining financial stability

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for original price of $44bn

05 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Buying opportunities are better than ever' for investment trusts

05 October 2022 • 4 min read
05

UK property funds impose liquidity limits - reports

04 October 2022 • 3 min read
06

Hargreaves Lansdown launches US equity fund

04 October 2022 • 1 min read
11 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

ESG Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot