Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024

Its AUM rose 9.4% year-on-year overall, increasing 3.9% over the first quarter alone. This was partly driven by various "market dynamics", including positive foreign exchange effect alongside overall net inflows hitting €53.5bn over 12 months to the end of March 2024. US sustainable funds suffer highest redemptions on record in first quarter In Q1, Amundi recorded net inflows of €16.6bn, which the CEO Valérie Baudson noted were "very balanced" across its main client segments, variety of expertise bases and geographies. This pushed against the wider slowdown trend across European...