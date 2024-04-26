Amundi hits record high €2.1trn AUM in Q1 2024

€17bn net inflows

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Amundi hit its highest level of assets under management in the firm’s history in the opening months of 2024, reaching €2.1trn, partly owed to the early completion of its Alpha Associates acquisition and partnership with US manager Victory Capital.

Its AUM rose 9.4% year-on-year overall, increasing 3.9% over the first quarter alone. This was partly driven by various "market dynamics", including positive foreign exchange effect alongside overall net inflows hitting €53.5bn over 12 months to the end of March 2024. US sustainable funds suffer highest redemptions on record in first quarter In Q1, Amundi recorded net inflows of €16.6bn, which the CEO Valérie Baudson noted were "very balanced" across its main client segments, variety of expertise bases and geographies. This pushed against the wider slowdown trend across European...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

