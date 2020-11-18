A green and pleasant landscape: Hunger for a low-carbon economy grows stronger by the minute

The focus on a 'green agenda' has gained significant momentum in recent years.

Despite the current challenges we face the desire to move towards a more sustainable and low-carbon economic model has shown no signs of abating.

If anything, the transition has been bolstered, and potentially accelerated, by the stimulus packages being proposed and deployed by governments, which have clear biases towards the development of sustainable projects.

The direction of funding towards sustainable projects is clearly aligned with the move towards achieving 'net zero' (i.e. an environment where residual greenhouse gas emissions are completely offset by removals, through carbon capture and storage), a target being adopted increasingly by governments around the world.

Europe's 'man on the moon' moment

To date, eight countries, which cumulatively account for roughly 4.4% of global energy-related CO 2 emissions, have signed net zero targets into law, typically by 2050: Norway, Denmark, New Zealand, Sweden, Hungary, France, the UK and Germany.

This group is likely to increase substantially with many governments proposing legislation or introducing new policy measures.

There is also scope for more concerted joint efforts. The European Commission (EC) is working towards a bloc-wide net zero emissions target as part of its 2019 'Green Deal', which was described by EC President Ursula von der Leyen as being "Europe's man on the moon moment".

The overarching objective is to achieve a 'climate neutral' Europe and enshrine the 'net zero' target in law.

Renewable and low-carbon energy generation targets will be a major component, but there is also a focus on toughening regulatory requirements on energy efficiency, tightening emissions standards for vehicles, and accelerating development of the infrastructure required to encourage a transition to electric vehicles.

Currently responsible for almost 8% of global energy related CO 2 emissions, Europe wants to be a frontrunner in climate-friendly industries and clean technologies.

US: Paris Accord exit no barrier

The US is a notable omission from the list of major economies with federal-level climate change commitments, with the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord recently confirmed. However, the lack of federal ambition has not impeded climate change targets at a more localised level.

In sum, 23 states (plus the District of Columbia) have adopted specific greenhouse gas reduction targets, while an even greater number have introduced policies that require electricity utilities to deliver a certain amount of energy from renewable sources.

The state of California has led the way, passing a law in 2018 to ensure all electricity is generated by renewable sources by 2045. The state also targets net zero CO 2 emissions by the same year.

Although specific targets and policies diverge between different states, the prevalence of these targets demonstrates widespread support for climate action in the US.