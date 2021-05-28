Incisive Media welcomes BMO Global Asset Management as insight sponsor of the Sustainable Investment Festival

Investment Week's parent company Incisive Media is pleased to announce that BMO Global Asset Management is an insight sponsor for its inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival in June.

Registration is now open for the Sustainable Investment Festival which will run online from 22 to 25 June and will include thought-provoking presentations from renowned keynote speakers, innovative breakout events and sessions specifically tailored to meet the information needs of fund selectors, financial advisers, pension consultants and trustees.

As well as interacting with delegates during the event, BMO Global Asset Management will host a session entitled Stewardship comes of Age on Day Three of the Festival.

Led by Vicki Bakhshi, director and analyst on the BMO Responsible Investment Team, the session will address whether engaging companies really makes a difference - or if you are serious about ESG, is divestment the only credible option? Bakhshi will talk about what good quality engagement looks like and discuss the options for asset managers if it is not having the desired impact.

Commenting on BMO Global Asset Management's sponsorship, managing director of Incisive Media's Financial Services Division Kevin Sinclair said: "We have worked with BMO Global Asset Management on a number of events across our brands in the past and are delighted that they are a sponsor for our first Sustainable Investment Festival.

"I am sure their knowledge and expertise in this area will help contribute to the success of this event for our delegates."

Rob Thorpe, Head of Intermediary Distribution for UK and Europe at BMO Global Asset Management, commented: "The Incisive Media Sustainable Investment Festival provides the ideal platform for us to talk about what good quality engagement looks like. By building sustainable solutions for clients for over 35 years, we have a wealth of knowledge and insights to share with advisers, and their clients, on the positive impact their money can have when invested responsibly."

"Stewardship is an important part of ESG investing and, with the UK's new Stewardship Code, the UK has put itself at the forefront of international best practice. Through our support and engagement, the companies we invest in form part of the solution to make our world sustainable."

During this fully interactive event, our keynote speakers, presenters and panellists will be tackling the big debates shaping the future of sustainable investing, identifying opportunities across asset classes, as well as offering guidance on the fast-changing regulatory environment and best practice when integrating ESG into business processes.

Click here for more information about the Festival and to register.