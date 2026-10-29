Contact us
Editorial
Editor-in-chief: Katrina Lloyd
Phone: 020 7484 9638
Email: [email protected]
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Editor: Cristian Angeloni
Phone: 020 7484 9848
Email: [email protected]
Features editor: Maria Nicholls
Phone: 020 7484 9707
Email: [email protected]
News editor: Patrick Brusnahan
Phone: 020 74849 7000
Email: [email protected]
Chief reporter: Linus Uhlig
Phone: 020 7484 9832
Email: [email protected]
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Senior reporter: Michael Nelson
Phone: 0207 484 9924
Email: [email protected]
Reporter: Jack Roach
Phone: 0207 7484 9995
Email: [email protected]
Digital production editor: Alice Kaley-Burton
Email: [email protected]
Customer Services
Phone: 020 7484 9800
Email: [email protected]