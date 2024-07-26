Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold

Man Group boasted $900m in net inflows in the first half of 2024, setting a new record for the firm as a surge in core performance fees provided a hefty profit boost.
According to its half-year results published today (26 July), the world's largest listed hedge fund ended the first half of this year with a fresh record $178.2bn in assets under management, up from $151.7bn a year prior. The FTSE 250 firm saw $2.5bn in net inflows during the second quarter, reversing the previous two quarters of outflows. Both AUM and flows beat analyst expectations, which had projected $600m in net outflows and $177.9bn in AUM for the period. Statutory profit after tax reached $164m, up from $83m in the first half of 2023, representing a 97.6% increase. Revenues in...
