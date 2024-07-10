Partner Insight: A dot-com lesson on diversification amid the AI boom

Notes: The charts show current (end-of-February 2024) valuation percentiles relative to fair value, compared to Q3 2023. The equity valuation measures are based on the end-of-February 2024 cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio (CAPE) percentile relative to the fair-value CAPE for the MSCI USA Broad Market, MSCI UK MSCI EMU, MSCI Japan indices. (*) The emerging markets valuation measure is based on the percentile rank based on our fair-value model relative to the market, and current valuations are for 31 December 2023.

Broadly speaking, equity valuations have edged higher since the end of Q3 2023, but investors are still buying at fair-value in the euro area and Japan, while emerging market equities remain undervalued. It's also worth noting that despite UK valuations being stretched, the market is closer to fair value than it was last year.

With valuations outside the US looking generally more attractive, the case for maintaining a globally diversified exposure to stock markets remains strong.

Hedge against equity market volatility with global bonds

As well as diversification across global stock markets, investors might want to consider their exposure to global bond markets because bonds have typically acted as a ballast against equity market volatility, with bond prices rising—or falling less sharply—during periods when stock prices are falling2.

On top of the risk-dampening qualities of bonds, Vanguard's long-term return outlook for global bond markets has improved significantly since central banks in key markets began hiking interest rates in 2022. With interest rate cuts on the horizon in the euro area and the UK, bond investors stand to benefit if and when rates do come down as bond prices tend to move inversely to interest rate changes.

No one can predict when equity markets will fall, but we know that over time stock market investors will experience several peaks and troughs. That's why we recommend long-term investors maintain an exposure to global bonds that aligns with their investment horizon and tolerance for risk.

Low-cost diversification with a multi-asset solution

Long-term investment success is rarely achieved by betting on winning stocks or the best-performing markets from year to year. Even when the opportunity seems certain, like the integration of AI into the global economy, long-term investors tend to be best served with a well-diversified multi-asset portfolio that doesn't make tactical bets based on the latest trends.

Globally diversified multi-asset funds and model portfolios can provide exposure to the best-performing sectors and individual securities without taking excessive risk. At the same time, building a global portfolio of equities and bonds can be costly. Our research has shown low-cost funds and model portfolios have a higher probability of performing better than costlier ones3.

That's why Vanguard's multi-asset funds and model portfolios, whether index or active, strive to deliver broad market diversification at a low cost, providing our investors with a level of portfolio diversification that would be much more expensive to achieve by investing in individual funds themselves, given the costs involved.

