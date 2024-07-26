Whitmore and Chrysalis departures drive £3.4bn outflows from Jupiter

Jupiter reported total outflows of £3.4bn in the first half of 2024, driven "almost entirely" by the exodus within its value equity team and management of Chrysalis Investments.
Chrysalis managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson departed the firm at the end of the last quarter, nearly four years after Chrysalis was brought under Jupiter's control through its acquisition of Merian in 2020. In addition, earlier this year star manager Ben Whitmore revealed he was leaving the firm to set up his own boutique firm Brickwood Asset Management, sparking a departure of staff from his value team to join him. In its half-year report published today (26 July), the FTSE 250 asset manager revealed that of the total outflows, £800m were due to the change in management of ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes