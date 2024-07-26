Whitmore and Chrysalis departures drive £3.4bn outflows from Jupiter

Profits up thanks to cost-cutting drive

clock • 2 min read

Jupiter reported total outflows of £3.4bn in the first half of 2024, driven "almost entirely" by the exodus within its value equity team and management of Chrysalis Investments.

Chrysalis managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson departed the firm at the end of the last quarter, nearly four years after Chrysalis was brought under Jupiter's control through its acquisition of Merian in 2020. In addition, earlier this year star manager Ben Whitmore revealed he was leaving the firm to set up his own boutique firm Brickwood Asset Management, sparking a departure of staff from his value team to join him.  In its half-year report published today (26 July), the FTSE 250 asset manager revealed that of the total outflows, £800m were due to the change in management of ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Deep Dive: A 'new world order' will lead to bifurcated blocs and more US-China protectionism

Rachel Reeves set to expose £20bn hole in the public finances - reports

More on Companies

Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold
Companies

Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold

Listed hedge fund hits fresh AUM record

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 26 July 2024 • 1 min read
Deutsche Numis reiterates 'Buy' rating for AJ Bell after 'strong' quarter
Companies

Deutsche Numis reiterates 'Buy' rating for AJ Bell after 'strong' quarter

Deutsche Numis analysis

Linus Uhlig
clock 24 July 2024 • 2 min read
Investors dispute defence stock overvaluation concerns as military spending grows
Companies

Investors dispute defence stock overvaluation concerns as military spending grows

Following ‘depressed decade’

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 24 July 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot