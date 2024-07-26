Whitmore and Chrysalis departures drive £3.4bn outflows from Jupiter

Chrysalis managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson departed the firm at the end of the last quarter, nearly four years after Chrysalis was brought under Jupiter's control through its acquisition of Merian in 2020. In addition, earlier this year star manager Ben Whitmore revealed he was leaving the firm to set up his own boutique firm Brickwood Asset Management, sparking a departure of staff from his value team to join him. In its half-year report published today (26 July), the FTSE 250 asset manager revealed that of the total outflows, £800m were due to the change in management of ...