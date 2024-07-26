FCA to overhaul UK prospectus rules with 'more efficient' capital raising regime

POATRs framework

Valeria Martinez
clock • 3 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has outlined a package of proposals to replace the existing UK prospectus regime with a "more efficient and effective” fund raising framework to boost the capital markets.

In a consultation paper published today (26 July), the regulator laid out the proposed creation of the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regime (POATRs) to replace the current UK prospectus regulation. Under the proposed rules, companies will still need to publish a prospectus when they first list their securities on public markets. However, if a company wants to raise additional capital later on, it will not need to issue a prospectus except in "limited circumstances". According to the FCA, these changes will reduce the listing costs on UK markets, make capital raising easier a...

Valeria Martinez
