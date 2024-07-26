Amundi CIO Mortier: Markets have yet to price in the risk of a Trump-fuelled inflation rebound

A re-election of Trump as president of the US in November is likely to lead to higher inflation in the world's largest economy, the CIO of Europe's asset management giant said, a scenario markets are currently not pricing in. Mortier noted an "animal spirit" currently prevails in markets, fuelled by the expectation that the potential return of a Trump administration would benefit equities through lower taxes and reduced regulation. However, Trump's proposed economic plan for a second term involves a repeat of raising tariffs on imports, cutting taxes, and deporting millions of undocu...