credit
Neuberger Berman launches Global High Yield Sustainable Action fund
Targets corporate credit securities that meet sustainable investment criteria
Rebound expected as India marks major milestone
Will it finally match up to China's progress?
Ten policy proposals that appeal to a new generation
Key themes to generate much-needed growth
Schroders adds to credit team with LGIM hire
Julien Houdain will report to Patrick Vogel
Rathbones' Cazalis: Why UK financials are our comfort blanket
More 'compelling' option than US and Europe
JPMAM hires from Amundi for fixed income strategies role
Myles Bradshaw will report into Iain Stealey
Industry Voice: Flexible credit: all-weather allocation
Flexibility means having the freedom to invest strategically across fixed-income markets. In this paper, we look at how flexible strategies generate returns by allocating capital and risk across the credit spectrum.
Industry Voice: Flexible credit: strategies for all seasons
A flexible, all-weather approach to credit investing has risen in popularity during the past decade. We look at how flexibility has helped credit investors capture income in a low-yield world and manage duration risk.
HSBC GAM promotes Radovic to lead global credit research
Head to remain in Paris to front local credit team
Man GLG expands credit business with double hire
Duo join London team
Alken hires head of fixed income research from JPMAM
Nicolas Dubourg joining team
Man GLG launches UK version of High Yield Opps fund
Available to wider range of investors
M&G's Woolnough: Where credit's due
In praise of investment grade
Amundi appoints head of credit research for fixed income
Poached from HSBC GAM
The case for the next generation of emerging markets
New contenders for investment opportunities
Five key fixed income allocation calls for Q2
Opportunity in high yield laggards
Women in Investment Award winner Porretta lands new role at Macquarie Group
Leaves AIG AM after two years
Man GLG launches long/short credit multi-strategy fund
Opens existing strategy up to retail market
Carmignac launches global credit fund
Managed by Verlé and Deneuville
Bond outlook: Markets don't die of old age
Credit fundamentals are stable
Managers eye Italian bonds as 'investors are too bearish'
'Italexit risks are overstated'