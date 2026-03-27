Rathbones launches active global emerging markets equity fund

Run by Tim Love and Joaquim Nogueira

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Rathbones Asset Management has launched an active global emerging markets equity fund, expanding its active single strategy line-up, Investment Week can reveal.

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Cristian Angeloni
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