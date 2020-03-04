Asia
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
JPMAM's Ward: 'Enormous ramifications' if China does not get 'back to work'
OECD: 'Governments must act now' on 'severe' coronavirus impact
Odey's Tim Bond: Coronavirus optimism is reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis
Investors and policymakers not prepared for Covid-19 economic damage
Reactions to stockmarket falls: Markets entering 'period of peak fear'
Equity investors ‘jolted into action’ as more coronavirus cases confirmed
Investment Conundrums: Newton CIO Custard eyes 'significant bounce back' for post-coronavirus China
In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?
2019 marked the end of a strong decade for financial markets and a year that punctuates many of the same themes of the decade: US equities outperforming international equities, growth outperforming value and ongoing historically low global interest rates....
Matthews Asia appoints global chief investment officer
Which are the top-performing companies not to pay a dividend?
Allianz Technology and Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon top five- and ten-year lists
The 'good news' for a fragile Japan
Japanese stocks appear to be vulnerable to a multitude of risks.
China stands at the door of the year with two faces
What lies ahead in 2020? Will the US economy tip into recession or accelerate? Will Brexit make or break the UK and its erstwhile partners in Europe?
Industry Voice: Asia's one constant
‘Change is the only constant’ has become increasingly evident for Asia as the impact of the coronavirus is felt across global financial markets. Despite these headwinds to near-term growth, Fidelity Asia Fund portfolio manager Teera Chanpongsang highlights the continued structural shifts in the region and how discipline around these fundamental drivers can reward investors at such times of volatility.
Cycle? What cycle? Reviewing the Fidelity Analyst Survey 2020
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with Jupiter Asian Income fund manager Jason Pidcock
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra
The Asian sector due to see the biggest growth rebound
Asian equity markets have underperformed developed markets since around the taper tantrum in 2013, driven partly by monetary policy and tax cuts in the US and partly by investors’ caution on Asia.
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Pictet's Diana: Holdings must be more than 'good citizens'
Why unloved investments deserve more attention
Lindsell Train 'took advantage' of coronavirus sell-off panic
Added to Asia and luxury spending holdings in UK and global equity funds
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
Invesco shuts two more ETFs
Flows into equity funds slowed in January as coronavirus fears ramped up
Active funds took 'brunt of selling' during the month
Jupiter promotes Patel to co-manager on Japan funds
