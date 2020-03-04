Asia

In what ways will the 2020s look different for investors?
2019 marked the end of a strong decade for financial markets and a year that punctuates many of the same themes of the decade: US equities outperforming international equities, growth outperforming value and ongoing historically low global interest rates....

Industry Voice: Asia's one constant
‘Change is the only constant’ has become increasingly evident for Asia as the impact of the coronavirus is felt across global financial markets. Despite these headwinds to near-term growth, Fidelity Asia Fund portfolio manager Teera Chanpongsang highlights the continued structural shifts in the region and how discipline around these fundamental drivers can reward investors at such times of volatility.

The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.