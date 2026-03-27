Deep Dive: Investors question necessity of semi-liquid funds over investment trusts

Education vital

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Growing interest in semi-liquid funds has sparked questions about the necessity and advantages of the vehicles when investment trusts already exist.

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Linus Uhlig
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Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is chief reporter at Investment Week

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