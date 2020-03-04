Emerging Markets
Vanguard life strats rocket to top much-changed Consistent 50
Weekly review of the best performing funds
Comgest launches fossil fuel 'zero tolerance' EM fund
Adopting 'formal exclusions regarding fossil fuel exposure'
UBS AM introduces China A-shares ETF
Listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges
Matthews Asia appoints global chief investment officer
Joins from Nikko Asset Management
William Blair hires EMD portfolio manager
Johnny Chen joins from NN Investment Partners
State of play: What Brazilian reforms could mean for emerging markets investors
Privatisation of government assets to boost growth
Expect volatility as shocks arise from various sources
In a world of slow yet steady, non-inflationary economic growth, interest rates are likely to remain at relatively low levels over the medium term.
Lazard launches EM managed volatility fund
Targets 20%-30% lower risk than average
Currency set to drive returns from EMD in 2020
While valuations in emerging bond markets may look fairer after solid performance in 2019, we believe various factors remain supportive to the outlook.
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Wise's Ropers to remain 'flexible' and 'nimble' as Growth fund ups emerging markets exposure
'Constructive macro view' behind latest additions
The opportunity in emerging market risk
As we think about 2020, the biggest concern in emerging markets (EM) revolves around the contagion risks linked to US-China trade negotiations and possible knock-on effects of a divisive US election year.
US and EM equity flows shave $30bn off global ETP flows
Commodities reverse outflows
Battered emerging markets equity funds eye buying opportunities as coronavirus shakes markets
Major indices rocked by growing threat of pandemic
The case for emerging markets as political tensions ease
At the start of 2020, there are grounds for investors to be optimistic.
Elite Radar: Guinness Emerging Markets Equity Income
Best performing EM fund in the spotlight
Confidence shows signs of snowballing in ASEAN equities
Opportunities in EMs such as Indonesia and Myanmar
Square Mile strips ratings from Investec and Franklin funds
Following 33 fund manager meetings in January
Morgan Stanley IM launches long-term emerging market fund
Developing Opportunity fund
FX market volatility: What will happen in 2020?
2019 was marked by US dollar appreciation
How fixed income managers are maintaining returns in 2020 and beyond
$12trn of global bonds trading with sub-zero yields
Rebound expected as India marks major milestone
Will it finally match up to China's progress?
Are you still invested in emerging market equities?
The truth behind 'cheap' valuations
Investors must not get carried away with growth recovery
Not all economic indicators have turned green