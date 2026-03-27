3i Group share price tumbles after Action sales setback

Premium ‘up in smoke’

Michael Nelson
clock • 2 min read

Efforts from FTSE 100 investment trust 3i Group to temper investor concerns over Dutch discount retailer Action fell on deaf ears on Thursday (26 March), with its shares tumbling 16%, according to data from MarketWatch.

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