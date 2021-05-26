cqs

CQS Total Return Credit backs 'cheap' European banks

Funds

CQS Total Return Credit backs 'cheap' European banks

Also focusing on dislocated spreads

clock 26 May 2021 • 2 min read
CQS launches total return credit fund

Funds

CQS launches total return credit fund

Fund will allocate to sub-investment grade credit

clock 17 February 2021 •
Jon Mawby resigns from Man GLG

People moves

Jon Mawby resigns from Man GLG

Andy Li to take up sole management duties

clock 23 April 2018 •
Trustpilot