What fixed income themes are influencing investor decisions right now?

In our latest Fixed Income Watchlist, managers at Allianz Global Investors and PIMCO discuss the key opportunities and risks emerging amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Explore:

• Which emerging market bonds offer an attractive balance of yield and resilience

• Where to find opportunities in frontier markets

• Practical strategies for strengthening portfolios through fixed income

• The global outlook and evolving opportunities across the asset class

Access the watchlist to discover how flexible fixed income strategies can not only help balance and diversify portfolios, but also generate alpha in a rapidly changing market environment.