About Us
Our Mission
Investment Week serves the professionals who manage, select, and distribute investment strategies across the UK.
We provide the breaking news, deep analysis, market intelligence and authoritative opinion that our readers need to make informed decisions in a fast-moving market.
From coverage of regulatory shifts and people moves, to in-depth fund analysis and exclusive interviews with the industry's leading figures, our editorial team is embedded in the market - bringing readers the stories that matter, when they matter.
We are proudly independent in editorial outlook, rigorous in our journalism, and committed to reflecting the full breadth of the investment landscape: from equities and fixed income to alternatives, ETFs, investment trusts, sustainable investing, and private markets.
Editorial Pillars
01
Real-time coverage of key stories shaping the UK investment sector - people moves, product launches, regulatory updates, company news.
02
Sector deep dives, fund selector surveys, portfolio strategy features and investigations.
03
The Big Interview series, fund manager perspectives, and guest opinion from senior figures across the industry.
04
The industry's must-attend awards, summits and focus events - recognising excellence across the UK fund industry.
Who We Serve
DFMs, private client managers and wealth platforms seeking market intelligence to serve their clients.
Research analysts and CIOs evaluating funds across all asset classes - our Leaders List is required reading.
Fund houses, investment trusts and ETF providers tracking industry developments and distribution trends.
The Newsroom
Our experienced journalists are embedded in the market - attending industry events, building relationships with fund managers and selectors, and holding institutions to account.
Events Programme
Investment Week hosts industry leading conferences, summits, awards, breakfasts, roundtables and webinars. Some of our flagships are below.
A gathering of senior fund selectors, wealth managers and asset managers for strategic discussion.
Flagship event for the investment industry, celebrating excellence in active fund management.
Celebrating the achievements and contribution of women across the investment industry.
Spotlighting strategies capturing the attention of fund selectors across the UK market.
Our Parent
Investment Week is published by Incisive Business Media, part of the Arc network. With a portfolio of specialist B2B titles serving financial services, Incisive brings editorial independence, marketing solutions and deep audience expertise to every publication.
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