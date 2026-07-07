About Us

Trusted intelligence for the investment industry

30+
Years Publishing
60k+
Monthly Readers
20+
Industry Events

Our Mission

Powering better decisions across the UK funds industry

Investment Week serves the professionals who manage, select, and distribute investment strategies across the UK.

We provide the breaking news, deep analysis, market intelligence and authoritative opinion that our readers need to make informed decisions in a fast-moving market.

From coverage of regulatory shifts and people moves, to in-depth fund analysis and exclusive interviews with the industry's leading figures, our editorial team is embedded in the market - bringing readers the stories that matter, when they matter.

We are proudly independent in editorial outlook, rigorous in our journalism, and committed to reflecting the full breadth of the investment landscape: from equities and fixed income to alternatives, ETFs, investment trusts, sustainable investing, and private markets.

Editorial Pillars

What We Cover

01

News & Market Movers

Real-time coverage of key stories shaping the UK investment sector - people moves, product launches, regulatory updates, company news.

02

In-Depth Analysis

Sector deep dives, fund selector surveys, portfolio strategy features and investigations.

03

Interviews & Opinion

The Big Interview series, fund manager perspectives, and guest opinion from senior figures across the industry.

04

Events & Awards

The industry's must-attend awards, summits and focus events - recognising excellence across the UK fund industry.

Who We Serve

Written for the forward-thinking investment professionals

Wealth Managers

DFMs, private client managers and wealth platforms seeking market intelligence to serve their clients.

Fund Selectors

Research analysts and CIOs evaluating funds across all asset classes - our Leaders List is required reading.

Asset Managers

Fund houses, investment trusts and ETF providers tracking industry developments and distribution trends.

The Newsroom

Our Editorial Team

Our experienced journalists are embedded in the market - attending industry events, building relationships with fund managers and selectors, and holding institutions to account.

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd Editor-in-Chief
Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni Editor
Maria Nicholls
Maria Merricks Features Editor
Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan News Editor
RA
Robin Amos Senior Reporter & Data Editor
Michael Nelson
Michael Nelson Senior Reporter
JR
Jack Roach Reporter
AK
Alice Kaley-Burton Production Editor

Events Programme

Bringing the industry together

Investment Week hosts industry leading conferences, summits, awards, breakfasts, roundtables and webinars. Some of our flagships are below.

Annual

Investment Week Leaders Summit

A gathering of senior fund selectors, wealth managers and asset managers for strategic discussion.

Annual

Fund Manager of the Year Awards

Flagship event for the investment industry, celebrating excellence in active fund management.

Annual

Women in Investment Awards

Celebrating the achievements and contribution of women across the investment industry.

Annual

Funds to Watch

Spotlighting strategies capturing the attention of fund selectors across the UK market.

View more events

Our Parent

Part of the Arc Network

Investment Week is published by Incisive Business Media, part of the Arc network. With a portfolio of specialist B2B titles serving financial services, Incisive brings editorial independence, marketing solutions and deep audience expertise to every publication.

Professional Adviser Professional Pensions Investment IQ COVER Magazine The Financial Services Forum

Become a Member

Membership gives you access to our newsletters, event invitations, and exclusive member content - delivered straight to your inbox.

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