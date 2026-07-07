Our Mission

Investment Week serves the professionals who manage, select, and distribute investment strategies across the UK.

We provide the breaking news, deep analysis, market intelligence and authoritative opinion that our readers need to make informed decisions in a fast-moving market.

From coverage of regulatory shifts and people moves, to in-depth fund analysis and exclusive interviews with the industry's leading figures, our editorial team is embedded in the market - bringing readers the stories that matter, when they matter.

We are proudly independent in editorial outlook, rigorous in our journalism, and committed to reflecting the full breadth of the investment landscape: from equities and fixed income to alternatives, ETFs, investment trusts, sustainable investing, and private markets.