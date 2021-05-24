Tim Love

Picks for your portfolio: Ten top-performing emerging market funds with the lowest China weightings

Asia

Picks for your portfolio: Ten top-performing emerging market funds with the lowest China weightings

The ones to look out for

clock 24 May 2021 • 1 min read
'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Emerging markets

'Double black swan' spells largest emerging market GDP decline on record

Coronavirus and oil price collapse lead to massive drop

clock 06 April 2020 •
New horizons: Which frontier markets could be the winners in 2019?

Emerging markets

New horizons: Which frontier markets could be the winners in 2019?

The hotspots to look out for

clock 29 May 2019 •
GAM: Five ways to find opportunities in battered retail stocks

Markets

GAM: Five ways to find opportunities in battered retail stocks

How to revive fortunes in the high street

clock 30 April 2019 •
GAM's Love moves overweight Turkey in 'guts and glory trade'

Markets

GAM's Love moves overweight Turkey in 'guts and glory trade'

Despite capital controls risk

clock 05 November 2018 •
Trustpilot