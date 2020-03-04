SICAV
Fidelity brings sustainable water & waste fund to the UK
Following success in Luxembourg
ASI rolls out China A-shares strategy to UK investors
Mirroring $2.6bn Luxembourg-domiciled fund
Fundsmith transfers assets to SICAV ahead of Brexit
€2.4bn from Equity fund
Amundi fund merger sees range reduce from 150 to 90 amid Pioneer integraton
Affects €90bn of assets
Capital Group's Polak: Q4 2018 volatility was 'just what the doctor ordered'
Focus on digital disruption
Capital Group reveals Luxembourg range ambitions
Flagship fund surpasses $4bn
M&G pins hopes on £34bn fund migration to 'Brexit-proof' business
Fund sizes to reduce
Jupiter boosts alternatives range with US equity long short fund
Managed by Darren Starr
Columbia Threadneedle's CEO, EMEA, Scrimgeour: Asset management industry is in the middle of a 'perfect storm'
Coping with disruptive forces
Columbia Threadneedle to transfer $10bn of EU assets to Luxembourg range amid Brexit uncertainty
Launching 13 SICAV funds
Richard Philbin: A wealth manager's wishlist for our industry
Simplifying financial products for consumers
Aviva Investors launches OEIC mirror of Global Equity Endurance SICAV
SICAV version launched in November 2016
Revealed: Winners of the 10th Sustainable Investment Awards
Ceremony in London
Cohen & Steers to launch global alternative income fund
Will launch on 15 May