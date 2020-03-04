active funds
Flows into equity funds slowed in January as coronavirus fears ramped up
Active funds took 'brunt of selling' during the month
Morningstar data shows flow of assets from active to passive in 2019
Events of 2019 'left black marks on the industry'
Fidelity CEO Richards says divestment 'last resort' for active managers - reports
Passive funds 'never have that tension’
Investment Conundrums: WTW's Baker looks ahead to active management's 'time in the sun'
Will actives finally outperform passives?
Why managers need to have 'skin in the game'
Alignment of manager necessary to gain trust
Franklin Templeton launches Europe's first actively managed euro green bond ETF
Euro Green Bond ETF for European investors
AllianzGI CEO takes aim at vertically integrated firms
Models need to be 'technology, distribution or investment-led'
Square Mile's Broomer shifts back into UK active funds after 'fighting a losing battle'
Purchasing UK equity products for first time in a year
Martin Gilbert: Why active investing still has an edge
Better stock picking and growth opportunities
Morningstar advises investors to 'quit chasing' consistent fund performance
Funds 'fail to achieve top-quartile performance'
Innovation failing to win over fund buyers in race to 'cut fees to the bone'
Managers struggling to find solution to pressure on costs
Alpha FMC: 'Some may lose heads over active/passive debate'
Those who differentiate will survive
Jupiter rebrands de Blonay's Global Financials fund with fintech focus
'Digital transformation' of sector
It is not necessarily the best tactic to just buy the highest-rated bonds
Expect government bond yields to rise
Halloween gallery: Which funds recorded the most ghoulish performance?
Global and Asia funds among list
M&G pins hopes on £34bn fund migration to 'Brexit-proof' business
Fund sizes to reduce
M&G to suspend trading on 21 funds temporarily for pre-Brexit Luxembourg transfers
£34bn of non-sterling assets to be merged
Morningstar: What has been the impact of RDR on active and passive fund fees?
Some passive fees have reduced by 50%
Which 11 funds have been top performers year-on-year since Lehmans collapsed?
Five UK funds included
Which was the most viewed IA sector on Square Mile's Academy of Funds in Q1?
Woodford Equity Income most viewed
Lipper's Glow: Active and passive are 'two sides of the same coin'
Depends on investment goals
Thesis Asset Management's Paterson: How to spot skillful active managers
Diversification taken to extremes
Matthews Asia's Asnani: The outlook for India's stockmarket
Sunil Asnani, portfolio manager at Matthews Asia, gives his views on the most exciting investment opportunities in India and what lies ahead for the country in H2 2018.
M&G to transfer £34bn non-sterling assets to Luxembourg SICAVs
Moving to Luxembourg range