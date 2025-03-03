Rathbones AM eyes Asia ex-Japan and EM fund launches with triple manager hire

Rathbones Asset Management has hired three fund managers in a bid to enter the Asia ex-Japan and global emerging markets space for the first time.
The three fund managers – Lisa Lim, Tim Love and Joaquim Nogueira – will be based in London and report to Tom Carroll, chief executive of Rathbones AM. Lim joins Rathbones AM as head of Asia ex-Japan equities and a fund manager. Prior to her move to Rathbones, she worked at Prusik Investment Management as a partner and portfolio manager, where she played a significant role in setting up and leading its sustainable investing capabilities. Rathbones profits surge 73% while outflows rise following IW&I integration Before that, she was a fund manager at Columbia Threadneedle for o...
